<p>New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday directed railway zones in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana to take precautionary measures in anticipation of Cyclone Montha’s impact on India's east coast.</p><p>The minister who reviewed the railway's preparedness for the cyclone here, also discussed the key action points such as activation of divisional war rooms, readying essential materials, machinery, and manpower, especially in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions, along with monitoring train operations to minimise passenger inconvenience.</p><p>"The minister has asked East Coast, South Coast and South Central zones to mobilise resources for emergency response and take necessary precautions," a senior railway official said.</p>.Cyclone Montha Updates | Landfall process commences, to continue for next 3-4 hours: IMD.<p>"The Union minister reviewed the measures being taken for passenger safety, train regulation, restoration planning, and coordination with local administrations and disaster management agencies," a statement from the railways said.</p><p>Emphasising the need for uninterrupted communication and timely deployment of disaster response teams, Vaishnaw directed all railway zones to remain on high alert and ensure swift restoration of train services after the cyclone, it added.</p><p>Parmeshwar Funkwal, general manager of East Coast railway, briefed the minister on the precautionary measures already initiated across the vulnerable sections, particularly in the Waltair and Khurda Road divisions.</p><p>The South Central Railway zone has cancelled 10 trains and rescheduled nine others so far, keeping in mind operational safety. Patrolling teams have been deployed to monitor tracks, bridges, and other critical infrastructure.</p><p>"Diesel locomotives and mobile rescue teams have been positioned strategically to ensure continuity of essential operations even in the event of traction failures. Passenger safety and convenience are being prioritised," the South Central Railway said.</p><p>"Adequate food and water supplies have been ensured at catering units and railway stations. Medical teams, ambulances, and first-aid centres are on standby to respond promptly to any eventuality," it added.</p>