ICG rescues five fishermen stranded on flooded boat off Daman coast

Five fishermen on board a boat were airlifted and safely disembarked at Bordi beach in Daman district and provided with necessary ground support and first aid, the ICG said in a release.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 08:38 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 08:38 IST
India NewsfishermenIndian Coast GuardDaman and Diu

