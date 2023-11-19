DAV Public School, Gurugram winner of G20 THINQ quiz competition

Mumbai: The DAV Public School, Gurugram emerged as the winner of the G20 THINQ quiz competition as the exciting national finals came to an exhilarating close at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Vanshaj Arora and Khushmeet Narwal from DAV Public School, Gurugram will form “Team Bharat” for participation in the international round scheduled on 23 November 2023 at India Gate, New Delhi.
The GMHSS, Malappuram emerged as the 1st Runner Up and Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi as 2nd Runner Up.
In addition Kushagra Om Sharma and Ronit Bothra from GD Goenka school, Siliguri were selected as the Best Quizzers from amongst the finalists.
This marked the culmination of an intense demonstration of intellect, collaboration, and sheer determination amongst the nation's top schools.
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais gave away the awards on Saturday evening to the winners.
The Indian Navy, in association with the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), extended heartfelt congratulations to all participating schools for their remarkable performances and invaluable contributions, which have made this competition an outstanding success.
Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff and Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA handing over the 1st Runners Up prize to students from GMHSS, Malappuram.
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and Shashi Tripathi, President NWWA(WR) handing over the 2nd Runners Up prize to students from Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi.