DCGI’s expert panel instructed to introduce barcoding of habit-forming drugs

In a move to curb the misuse and illicit trade of drugs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is likely to introduce barcoding of around 11 habit-forming drugs, which include painkillers, cough syrups, and sleeping pills. Once this measure is seen through, the drugs classified as narcotics will be made digitally traceable with the help of bar codes/QR codes thus enabling the authorities to monitor their manufacture and purchase.

According to a report in the Mint, the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC), an expert panel of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), was informed of the decision taken during an inter-ministerial committee meeting on the introduction of bar codes/QR codes last month.

Codeine-based cough syrups, fentanyl and its analogues, buprenorphine injections, tramadol, alprazolam, nitrazepam, diazepam, lorazepam, clonazepam, zolpidem and ketamine are the 11 drugs mentioned in the list.