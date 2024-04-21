JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DD logo change: A 'precursor' of saffronisation of everything, says Stalin

Doordarshan has been given a 'saffron stain', he said in a post on 'X,' on the change of its logo.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 07:28 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday slammed the change in logo of public broadcaster Doordarshan, from red to orange, saying it was a 'precursor' to the BJP's 'conspiracy' of saffronising everything.

Doordarshan has been given a 'saffron stain', he said in a post on 'X,' on the change of its logo.

The CM said he had stated during the election campaign that there was a "BJP conspiracy to saffronise everything."

"These (steps like logo change) are a precursor to that. The 2024 Lok Sabha election outcome will show the public rising up against such fascism," he added.

He recalled that earlier Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar was 'saffronised' and added that "saffron paint was poured on statues of great leaders of Tamil Nadu."

The opposition has already slammed the logo change as "grossly illegal" and as showing a "pro-BJP bias."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 April 2024, 07:28 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDD News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT