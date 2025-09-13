Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Decide anticipatory, regular bail within 2 months, SC to HCs, district courts

"The HCs shall issue necessary administrative directions to subordinate courts to prioritise matters involving personal liberty and to avoid indefinite adjournments," it said.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHigh CourtDistrict Courts

Follow us on :

Follow Us