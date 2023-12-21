JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi court extends custody of 4 accused in Parliament security breach case till January 5

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 10:05 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended till January 5 the police custody of four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended the custody of the accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi by 15 days on an application moved by the city police.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them— Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others— Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament House premises.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 10:05 IST)
India NewsDelhiParliamentLok Sabhapolice custody

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT