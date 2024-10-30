Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi court orders fresh probe against Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir in cheating case

Special Judge Vishal Gogne set aside a magisterial court order, saying it reflected "inadequate expression of mind" in deciding the allegations against Gambhir.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 13:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 13:37 IST
India NewsGautam Gambhir

Follow us on :

Follow Us