Delhi HC sets aside CIC order asking CBDT to give information on Ram Mandir Trust

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has set aside an order of the Central Information Commission directing the Central Board of Direct Taxes to provide information relating to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, looking after the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, under the RTI Act.

The high court on February 28 allowed the petition by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) challenging the Central Information Commission's (CIC's) November 30, 2022, order.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said it is always open for applicant Kailash Chandra Moondra to approach the appropriate authority under the Income Tax Act to seek information as sought in the Right to Information (RTI) application.

The high court was dealing with a plea by the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of CBDT seeking quashing of the November 30, 2022, order of the CIC which had directed that the CPIO would revisit certain points made in the application under the RTI Act and provide information within 15 days from the receipt of the order.

The RTI applicant had sought a copy of the complete application with all annexures filed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to get exemptions or deductions under the relevant provisions for its donations. He had also sought a copy of the trust deed which was filed with the application for getting exemptions or deductions for its donations.