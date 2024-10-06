Delhi Police bust illegal kidney transplant racket spanning across five states: Report

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police#:~:text=Delhi%20Police.%20'Communal%20atmoshphere':%20Delhi%20cops%20ban">Delhi Police</a> have managed to crack an illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kidney-transplant#:~:text=People%20who%20have%20had%20a%20kidney%20transplant%20live%20longer%20than">kidney transplant</a> racket which had been operating for six years in five states - Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/illegal-kidney-racket-bursted-delhi-police-kidney-transplant-organ-trafficking-9605831/?ref=hometop_hp" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>The Indian Express</em>, Investigating Officer Inspector Pawan busted the illegal racket in June only to find that the mastermind is an MBA graduate who also is a kidney transplant coordinator at numerous hospitals.</p><p>Police have said that the accused has been identified as Sandeep Arya (39), who abetted 34 illegal kidney transplants amounting to Rs 10 crore.</p><p>A case was filed against Arya and his co-accused Vijay Kumar Kashyap aka Sumit by the wife of a 'client' who was in line to receive a kidney transplant.</p><p>Police said that this complaint led to a major breakthrough in the case.</p><p>According to the report, Seema Bhasin, the complainant alleged that the accused Arya and Kashyap duped her husband Hitesh of Rs 35 lakh.</p><p>She alleged that the duo did not provide her husband a transplant in time, which led to his death on December 24, 2023.</p><p>Seema, in her complaint, also asserted that Arya had asked Hitesh to stop his dialysis treatment and shift to Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chanakyapuri, claiming that he had a 'setting' there.</p><p>According to <em>IE</em>, a police officer said, "We had a tip-off about the racket in Delhi-NCR. But once this complaint was received, we zeroed in on Arya and Kashyap."</p><p>The officer said that the complaint registered by Seema led to multiple arrests which "finally facilitated in busting the nation's largest ever illegal kidney transplant rackets".</p><p>According to the police, the first one to be arrested from his apartment in Paras Tiera Society, Noida Sector 137, was Kashyap on June 26.</p>.Delhi Police files 7,000-page charge sheet in kidney transplant racket.<p>The rest involved in the case were arrested by July 17, and seven donors and patients were obligated to appear in the court when asked, police said.</p><p>According to the report, an officer who was involved in the investigation said, "Arya charged around Rs 35-40 lakh per transplant, which included all costs - from the organ to accommodation for donors and preparing forged documents. The group saved up to Rs 7 lakh per operation and distributed it among themselves."</p><p>Sources according to the report have said that a 4,000-page chargesheet has been filed in court.</p><p>A Delhi Police official acquainted with the probe said that Arya was arrested from a five-star hotel in Goa.</p><p>As per the publication, the officer said, "Because of his extravagant lifestyle, he was in debt. He had expensive tastes… he would stay in big hotels… and spend lavishly. We seized a Mercedes car from him. A beneficiary had given it to him as payment for organising an illegal transplant."</p><p>Police said, "Documents were forged to establish close relations between donors and receivers to show adherence to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (THOT) Act, 1994."</p><p>"He kept extending the reach of his racket. Soon, he started facilitating kidney transplants in Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh simultaneously," an official said about Arya.</p><p>The official also said that of the eight arrested - Sumit, Cheekha Prashanth, and Mohammad Hanif were Arya's donors.</p><p>According to the report, the officer also said, "Another accused, Tej Prakash, who arranged donors and customers, had received a transplant for his wife through Arya from a donor in Mohali."</p>