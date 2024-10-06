Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi Police bust illegal kidney transplant racket spanning across five states: Report

Police have said that the accused has been identified as Sandeep Arya (39), who abetted 34 illegal kidney transplants amounting to Rs 10 crore.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 10:30 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi Policekidney racketkidney donorkidney transplant

Follow us on :

Follow Us