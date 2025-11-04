Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi, Tel Aviv boost defence ties, despite UN report flagging India’s frequent arms supplies to Israel during Gaza offensives

The MoU on defence cooperation was signed in Tel Aviv on the same day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 08:06 IST
India NewsIsraelS JaishankarTel AvivMoU

Follow us on :

Follow Us