20-year-old man hangs self at park in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a park in the Rohini area here on Sunday, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Vijay Vihar police station at 5:30 am, a senior police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) hospital, where the man was declared "brought dead" by doctors.