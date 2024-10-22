2020 Delhi riots: HC refuses bail plea to accused who pointed gun at policeman

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.</p><p>Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma rejected Pathan's bail plea after he challenged the trial court’s December 14 order refusing him bail.</p><p>The counsel representing Pathan argued his client had been accused of the attempt to murder charge for allegedly brandishing a pistol and firing upon a Delhi Police head constable, attracting a maximum punishment of 10 years whereas he had spent over four years in custody.</p>.Delhi riots 2020: HC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case on November 25.<p>It was argued before the trial court that about 90 witnesses were yet to be examined and Pathan could not be put in jail for an “eternity”.</p><p>Pathan was arrested on March 3, 2020 from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.</p><p>Violent clashes broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 people dead and scores injured.</p>.<p>An FIR under sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, armed with a deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, promoting enmity between different groups and other offences was registered in the case.</p><p>The high court previously dismissed Pathan's bail plea in the case in January 2022. </p>