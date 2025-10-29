<p>New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's recent cloud seeding exercise, saying no rainfall was recorded despite claims of artificial rain and raising doubts over the feasibility of such experiments in the national capital.</p><p>The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding trials on Tuesday in some areas, including Burari, north Karol Bagh and Badli, after a gap of 53 years.</p><p>Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement that the initiative aimed to explore scientific solutions for reducing air pollution in the city.</p><p>"Preliminary analysis indicates a reduction in particulate matter concentrations in the regions where the trials were conducted, even though weather conditions were not ideal for rainfall," he said.</p>.Why did cloud seeding not bring any rain in Delhi? What experts say.<p>Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere."</p><p>He also referred to previous statements made in Parliament, where three central government institutions had reportedly said cloud seeding was not suitable for Delhi due to meteorological and chemical factors.</p><p>"When these agencies had already stated that cloud seeding cannot be done in Delhi, what was the need for such an exercise now?" Bharadwaj asked, alleging that public money was being spent on what he called a "publicity-driven activity."</p><p>There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government over the allegations.</p>.Delhi's cloud-seeding trial for Wednesday put on hold, insufficient moisture in clouds: IIT-Kanpur.<p>Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the cloud-seeding trials in the national capital were successful and slammed the Opposition AAP saying they are "jealous" of the success of the BJP-led government.</p><p>"We reached a stage where we could conduct the exercise. Nine to 10 trials will be conducted and then we will get to know at what moisture content rain can be induced. Once IIT-Kanpur have concrete information on the moisture content needed to induce rain, we will be able to utilise it to have artificial rain in Delhi when needed," he said.</p><p>Explaining the cost incurred, Sirsa said that Rs 20-25 lakh is spent during one trial and only after nine to 10 such trials, the government will get to know how much rainfall can happen after the exercise.</p><p>The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the Delhi government's cloud-seeding exercise, saying no rainfall was recorded despite claims of artificial rain and raising doubts over the feasibility of such experiments in the national capital.</p>