Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

AAP questions Delhi's cloud seeding exercise, alleges 'publicity-driven activity'

Explaining the cost incurred, Sirsa said that Rs 20-25 lakh is spent during one trial and only after nine to 10 such trials, the government will get to know how much rainfall can happen after the exercise.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 09:13 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiCloud seeding

Follow us on :

Follow Us