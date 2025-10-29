Menu
Image that India is not giving bilateral flying rights is 'wrong': IndiGo CEO

Elbers noted that for a long time, India had a situation wherein capacities of non-Indian operators here were significantly larger than the capacities for Indian operators here.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 12:09 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 12:09 IST
