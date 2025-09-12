<p>The Delhi and Bombay High Courts on Friday received bomb threats via e-mails, prompting the judges and lawyers to vacate the courts' premises. </p><p>The police is searching the premises of both courts, according to reports.</p>.<p>An e-mail was received by the registrar general of Delhi High Court at 8.39 am and some of the judges were informed about it, <em>PTI</em> reported. While some of the judges started rising around 11.35 am, others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon, according to the report.</p><p>Earlier on September 9, Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) received bomb threat email. </p><p>This incident follows a spate of hoax threat emails received in several schools and educational institutes in recent months, prompting heightened vigilance among security agencies.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>