Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi, minimum temperatures dips slightly

An AQI reading of 210 was recorded on Wednesday morning, and 201 the day before and 237 on Thursday morning.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 06:22 IST
IMDAir PollutionAQIDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us