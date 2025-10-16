<p>New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category for the third consecutive day on Thursday morning, with an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-quality-index">Air Quality Index </a>(AQI) reading of 237.</p>.<p>An AQI reading of 210 was recorded on Wednesday morning, and 201 the day before.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-pollution-control-board">Central Pollution Control Board</a>, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.</p>.<p>The minimum temperature settled at 18.1 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below normal, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department </a>(IMD).</p>.Delhi remains among world's most polluted cities; Kolkata, Mumbai are other Indian metros in the top 10 list.<p>The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the weather department said, forecasting mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later.</p>.<p>The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. </p>