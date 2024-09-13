Kejriwal bail hearing LIVE | Supreme Court to deliver verdict today
Hello readers! It is a big day for the Aam Aadmi Party as the Supreme Court is scheduled pronounce its judgement on a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI and also seeking bail in the liquor policy 'scam' case today. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had on September 5 reserved the judgment after hearing day-long arguments by Kejriwal's counsel senior advocate A M Singhvi and CBI's advocate Additional Solicitor General S V Raju. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26. He was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on July 12 in the money laundering case, investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Track latest updates on the Kejriwal bail hearing only with DH.
09:1513 Sep 2024
09:1513 Sep 2024
AAP hopeful of Kejriwal's release, waiting for SC verdict on Friday: Raghav Chadha
08:5813 Sep 2024
Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.
AAP hopeful of Kejriwal's release, waiting for SC verdict on Friday: Raghav Chadha
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" and are waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail.
Chadha, who was in Haryana, also made an appeal to voters to choose the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the October 5 assembly elections.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'.
Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking bail and quashing CBI arrest today
The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on Friday on a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI and also seeking bail in the liquor policy 'scam' case.
Published 13 September 2024, 03:45 IST