<p>New Delhi: Media bodies on Saturday criticised the exclusion of women journalists from Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference here, describing it as "discriminatory" and questioned the Modi government for allowing it to proceed "without objection".</p><p>In a statement, the Editors Guild of India strongly condemned the exclusion of women journalists from the press conference meant to address diplomatic and bilateral engagements during Muttaqi’s visit to India.</p><p>"While diplomatic premises may claim protection under the Vienna Convention, that cannot justify blatant gender discrimination in press access on Indian soil. Whether or not the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) coordinated the event, it is deeply troubling that such a discriminatory exclusion was allowed to proceed without objection," the Editors Guild said.</p>.Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at Deoband: Women journalists denied entry.<p>"The absence of solidarity in pointing this discriminatory practice at the event signals a troubling complacency in our community," it said in apparent reference to male journalists not raising the issue during the press conference.</p><p>The Editors Guild urged the government to "publicly reaffirm" that press access at diplomatic events held in India must respect gender equity. </p><p>"We also call upon our journalist colleagues and media houses to reflect on this lapse and adopt a zero-tolerance stand against any kind of discriminatory exclusion of anyone at a press event. A free and inclusive press must defend representation, not enable exclusion," it said.</p><p>The Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) said it is outraged that the Taliban denied entry of Indian women journalists to the press conference held on October 10.</p><p>"It is evident that the Government of India has decided to now re-set ties with the Taliban regime in Kabul. While the government may have strategic reasons for this shift in policy, the blatant disregard of women's rights is unacceptable. The deliberate exclusion of women journalists from Muttaqi's press conference seems like tacit consent, if not approval, of the Taliban's blatant discrimination against women," it said.</p><p>"The DUJ unequivocally condemns the Taliban's numerous constraints on women's freedom and liberty in Afghanistan, especially the denial of education and the right to work, as well as human rights abuses under their regime," it added. </p>