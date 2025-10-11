Menu


Media bodies question Modi govt for allowing Afghan minister's 'discriminatory' presser 'without objection'

The Editors Guild of India strongly condemned the exclusion of women journalists from the press conference meant to address diplomatic and bilateral engagements during Muttaqi’s visit to India.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 14:35 IST
