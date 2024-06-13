Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar; get directions to curb water, power crises

She said Kejriwal has directed them to take all necessary steps and arrangements that could be made to overcome the water crisis as soon as possible.

"He has directed all the AAP legislators to go on the ground and take all possible steps to provide water to the people in their areas," she said.

Atishi further said Kejriwal inquired about the power cuts in Delhi which had occurred due to a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh two days ago.

"He told us to hold the meetings with the concerned department officials to prevent the power crisis from happening in the future," she said.

The education minister further said Kejriwal only thinks about the people of Delhi and their problem, even while staying behind bars, she added.

According to Tihar sources, both Atishi and Chadha met Kejriwal for half-an-hour in the visitor's room (Mulakati Jangla) in Tihar.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal's wife Sunita visited him in Tihar.