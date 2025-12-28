<p>New Delhi: The Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) set up by the Ministry of Civil Aviation has resolved around 13,000 grievances raised by fliers since December 3, especially those related to disruption of IndiGo flights in the first week of the month.</p><p>Established under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, the 24X7 PACR is aimed at institutionalising a unified and future-ready mechanism for passenger assistance and crisis response. The existing AirSewa system has been fully integrated to PACR.</p><p>Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the PACR functions as an integrated hub bringing together officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), airline operators and other key stakeholders under one roof at Udaan Bhawan in New Delhi. </p><p>"The PACR operates round-the-clock, continuously monitoring aviation operations, attending to passenger calls and coordinating real-time assistance and grievance resolution very efficiently and effectively," he said.</p>.Sarla Aviation begins ground testing of half-scale eVTOL demonstrator in Bengaluru.<p>As of now, he said more than 13,000 passenger grievances have been resolved through focused monitoring and expedited interventions at the PACR since December 3. In addition, over 500 call-based interventions have been undertaken to directly assist passengers during operational disruptions. </p><p>Grievances related to flight delays, cancellations, refunds and baggage issues are prioritised and addressed in accordance with the provisions of the Passenger Charter, he said.</p><p>Sinha said an omni-channel technology backbone converts passenger inputs into actionable cases, supported by data-driven dashboards that provide live visibility on grievance types, timelines and stakeholder actions. The physical presence of airline representatives within the Control Room allows immediate coordination and on-the-spot resolution of issues, he said.</p>