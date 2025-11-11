Menu
Delhi blast could be result of panic rather than pre-planned act: Security sources

Senior security sources also said the bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 17:14 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 17:14 IST
