Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Bodoland witnessed new wave of growth after Peace Accord: PM Modi

After witnessing long years of violence with many generations getting consumed in the bloodshed, the Bodo community is celebrating a festival after so many decades, Modi said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 17:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 17:06 IST
India NewsDelhiNarendra ModiBodoland

Follow us on :

Follow Us