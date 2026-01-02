Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Centre and state should fight jointly to curb drug menace: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

M K Stalin also asked the art industry to act responsibly by highlighting the evils of usage of drugs without glorifying them
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinNarcoticsDrug

Follow us on :

Follow Us