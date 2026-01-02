<p>Chennai: Battling criticism that movement of drugs in the state has increased manifold in the last few years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Friday asked Central agencies to plug the gateways and monitor borders to prevent the entry and inter-state smuggling of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narcotics">narcotic substances</a>. </p><p>He also asked the art industry to act responsibly by highlighting the evils of usage of drugs without glorifying them.<br> <br>In his speech after flagging of a yatra against drugs to be launched by ally MDMK’s chief Vaiko and boycotted by Congress since the invitation sported a picture of LTTE leader V Prabhakaran, Stalin spoke in detail about the drug menace in the state. </p><p>The Chief Minister’s comments come close on the heels of the brutal attack by four juveniles on a 20-year-old youth from Odisha allegedly under the influence of drugs.</p>.20-year-old Odisha migrant worker hacked by four youths in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur .<p>“Drug trade is a massive network. Both state and Union Governments must collaborate to dismantle it. Seaports allow massive inflows of drugs and we continuously read news articles about this. We should close entry points and Central agencies must vigilantly monitor borders and inter-state smuggling with help from states,” Stalin said.<br> <br>He added that the police seized over a lakh tablets from Tiruvallur, Vellore, and Ranipet districts in Tamil Nadu which were linked to Maharashtra, Andhra, Telangana, and Haryana. “Some culprits are from countries like Nigeria. All of must unite and I assure that the Tamil Nadu government will fully cooperate with agencies to eradicate it,” he added.</p>.Congress boycotts Vaiko's Equality March, Tamil Nadu CM calls for eliminating drug trafficking network.<p>Stressing that eradication of drugs is the collective duty of society, Stalin asked artists to act responsibly by highlighting evils without glorifying.<br> <br>“Parents should show love to children and talk openly to them. Teachers, and social media influencers must spread anti-drug awareness continuously,” he added.</p><p><br>Stalin said communal politics is another menace that should be eradicated from India and accused union ministers of spewing hate, inciting divisions, and undermining national unity for personal politics.</p>