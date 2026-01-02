Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Attempts being made to turn West Bengal into 'West Bangladesh', alleges Mithun Chakraborty

Chakraborty said the only way to uproot the TMC government is for everyone to come together.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 14:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 14:45 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest BengalIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeMithun Chakraborty

Follow us on :

Follow Us