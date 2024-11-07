Home
Body found floating in Yamuna during Chhath Pooja preparations

Local residents, busy constructing embankments and preparing for the sacred festival, spotted the body floating in the river and informed police.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:06 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 14:06 IST
