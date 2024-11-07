Body found floating in Yamuna during Chhath Pooja preparations

<p>New Delhi: As preparations for Chhath Puja were underway along the banks of the Yamuna river, a highly decomposed body was seen floating in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.</p>.<p>Local residents, busy constructing embankments and preparing for the sacred festival, spotted the body floating in the river and informed police.</p>.<p>Police received information regarding the body at Okhla barrage beneath Kalandi Kunj flyover on Thursday morning, they said.</p>.Delhi High Court refuses to allow devotees to perform Chhath Puja at 'highly polluted' Yamuna banks.<p>The deceased was wearing a Rudraaksh mala around his neck and wrist. He was later identified as Chokkala Srinivas, a resident of Karimnagar in Telangana, police added.</p>.<p>The body was completely swollen and decomposed appeared to be 10-15 days old, the officer said.</p>