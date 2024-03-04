Budget takes care of every sector, AAP govt inspired by ideals of 'Ram Rajya': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Also asked about the Budget outlay declining from the previous financial year, Kejriwal said, "We do not get a single penny out of the central pool of taxes. Earlier, we would get Rs 325 crore but even that has stopped now. This is like strangulating the hen that lays golden eggs."

The Delhi government's Budget outlay for the 2024-25 fiscal is Rs 76,000 crore against Rs 78,800 crore in the previous financial year.