'Can't refuse glimmer of hope': Delhi HC grants parole to Afghan national to file SLP against life term

"Every individual possesses the right to effectively pursue their legal recourse in the ultimate court of justice within the nation, accomplished by submitting a Special Leave Petition (SLP) through a chosen legal representative. This is an invaluable entitlement that should not be denied solely based on the severity of the offense or the availability of free legal assistance, even if the SLP can be filed from jail itself," the bench said.

The court also noted the petitioner Omid Hussain Khil alias Umed Milad has also been in jail for around 12 years and six months since his arrest.

The High Court also lent credence to the Supreme Court's judgement in 'Asfaq v State of Rajasthan' (2017) which held that gravity of offence cannot be a ground to deny parole.