'My personal credibility at stake': CJI Chandrachud deprecates practice of mentioning same case by different lawyers

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it put his "personal credibility" at stake.</p>.<p>At times, lawyers, in their bid to get their cases listed for urgent hearings, take chances and get the same cases mentioned again and again on different dates by changing advocates.</p>.<p>"Stop this practice of repeated mentioning by different counsels. All of you are just trying to take a chance. Whatever little discretion I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour, because there is an attempt to take this court for a ride.</p>.<p>"Get three different counsels and see... the judge blinks and you get an order. This is what is happening in this court. I will not do it. Because my personal credibility is at stake...," the CJI said.</p>.<p>The observations were made at the outset of the day's proceedings when a lawyer mentioned a case related to lapse of mining lease for urgent listing.</p>