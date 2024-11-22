Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi air pollution: GRAP-4 consequences drastic, says Supreme Court; to review next week if relaxations needed

The court said that GRAP-4 may have adverse effects on several sections of society.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 08:57 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us