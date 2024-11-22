Delhi air pollution: GRAP-4 consequences drastic, says Supreme Court; to review next week if relaxations needed

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday ruled that the consequences of GRAP-4 are drastic and may have adverse effects on many sections of the society. </p><p>The apex court said that it would review next week if there was a need to relax the GRAP-4 restrictions. </p><p>It also questioned the Delhi government over the entry of trucks in the national capital, currently reeling under severe air pollution.</p>.Delhi air pollution takes centre stage at COP29.<p>"It is very difficult for us to assume that entry of trucks in Delhi has been stopped," observed a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.</p><p>The bench therefore said it proposes to direct the Centre to depute police personnel at all 113 points to check the entry of trucks in Delhi.</p><p>The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the bench there were a total of 113 entry points, including 13 for trucks.</p><p>The apex court is seized of the matter related to air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region and the hearing is currently underway.</p><p>On November 18, the apex court directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions, making it clear that the curbs would continue till further orders.</p>