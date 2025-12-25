Menu
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens, announces welfare plans on Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Speaking at the inauguration event, Gupta said 45 Atal Canteens are being inaugurated in line with the government's election promise, while work on the remaining 55 will be completed soon.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 09:56 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 09:56 IST
