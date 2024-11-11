Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Ex-AAP councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj defects to BJP

Bhardwaj was an AAP councillor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Bakaner ward during 2017-2022, Sachdeva said in a social media post.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 07:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 07:04 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us