Delhi: Ex-AAP councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj defects to BJP

<p>New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj on Monday joined the BJP at the party's Delhi unit office.</p>.<p>Bhardwaj was welcomed to the party fold by Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia at a small event with the gift of a 'patka' and sweets.</p>.<p>Bhardwaj was an AAP councillor in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's Bakaner ward during 2017-2022, Sachdeva said in a social media post. </p>