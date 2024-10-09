Delhi HC seeks police stand on denial to Sonam Wangchuk's protest at Jantar Mantar

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of Delhi police on a plea seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at the city's Jantar Mantar.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma issued notice on the plea filed by Apex Body Leh to the police and the Delhi government and sought their responses.</p>.Denied permission for Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk sits on fast at Ladakh Bhawan.<p>"Let response to the petition be filed," said the bench and posted the hearing on October 22.</p>.<p>Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who was representing Delhi Police, said there was no urgency in the matter.</p>.<p>The plea stated that Delhi Police had failed to provide any valid ground for denying the request for staging of the protest.</p>.<p>Wangchuk and his associates from Ladakh, who were allegedly detained at a Delhi border by the local police on September 30, marched to the national capital to demand the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>They were, however, released later.</p>.<p>The Sixth Schedule pertains to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram as "autonomous districts and autonomous regions". </p>