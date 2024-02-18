Delhi HC sends notice to Bar Council of India to ensure safety, security of lawyers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Delhi to respond to a plea by an advocate for ensuring security and safety of the lawyers practicing in the courts of the national capital.

A bench of Justice of Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the regulatory bodies and appointed senior advocate Kirti Uppal to assist the court on the issue in question.

The court fixed the petition filed by advocate Lakshya Yadav for consideration on March 22, 2024.

The petitioner-advocate contended that on December 4, 2023, he appeared before Family Court-02, South East Saket, Delhi accompanied by his junior, Rohit Sherawat, and his client Vikrant for the purpose to attend the proceedings in the matter titled “Radhika & Anr Vs Vikrant”.

He claimed that during the course of the proceedings, Radhika and her mother Rashmi Devi began threatening him with dire consequences and abused both the petitioner and his client.

"After the hearing, upon leaving the Court, the petitioner was attacked by Radhika and her mother with shoes and slippers at the gate of Family Court," he alleged.