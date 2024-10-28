Home
Delhi HC to hear Tuesday BJP MLAs' plea over placing CAG reports in assembly

The petition was mentioned for listing by a senior counsel appearing for the petitioners before a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:04 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 09:04 IST
