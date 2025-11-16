Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: SC to hear plea on stubble burning on Nov 17

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria had earlier agreed to hear the plea on November 17.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 15:54 IST
India NewsAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us