Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by unknown people on Saturday while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said.</p><p>Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.</p><p>His body with stab injury marks was recovered from a lane in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.</p><p>An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to identify the accused, he added.</p>