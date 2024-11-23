Home
Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri

The victim, constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 03:28 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 03:28 IST
