Delhi Police writes to Delhi Metro to close station gates towards VVIP routes ahead of G20 Summit

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

Gates of more than 20 metro stations, including three of Khan Market, two of Moti Bagh and five of ITO, are "required" to be closed to strengthen the security matrix from September 8 to September 10, according to an official communication between police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).