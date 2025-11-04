<p>New Delhi: The Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> is planning to build one more 4 km long tunnel road to smooth movement of traffic in the national capital.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-works-department">Public Works Department</a> (PWD) is preparing a Detailed Project Report to build a 4 km tunnel between Inderlok and Kashmere Gate Inter State Bus Terminal to create a high-speed corridor linking North Delhi with Central Delhi.</p><p>The move to build a tunnel on a busy corridor is part of the Delhi government’s broader strategy to strengthen road infrastructure and ease long standing traffic congestion in North Delhi, said PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.</p>.Tunnel road project | 'Answer 10 questions first': Tejasvi Surya's fresh salvo at DK Shivakumar amid row.<p>This corridor is expected to be a major relief for commuters from North and Northwest Delhi as well as those travelling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/haryana">Haryana</a>. Once operational, it will provide a direct, high-speed route to Central Delhi.</p><p>The project is expected to cut travel time by up to 40 per cent, especially benefiting vehicles arriving from Sonipat, Rohtak and the Urban Extension Road (UER) to Central Delhi. It is also anticipated to ease bottlenecks at many places in busy corridors in the national capital, said the Minister.</p><p>At present, the national capital has only one 1.3 km long tunnel road which was constructed as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor.</p>.BJP leaders hold ‘silent protest’ against 'VIP' tunnel road project in Bengaluru, demand metro expansion.<p>Another 5.1 km long 6 lane tunnel road is planned connecting the Dwarka Expressway to Indira Gandhi International Airport which provides a high-speed link between Dwarka, Gurgaon, Vasant Kunj and the airport.</p><p>Earlier the Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> said that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had approved the construction of the 5.1 km tunnel and work will commence next year with an estimated cost of Rs 3,5000 crore which will ensure smooth movement of traffic between Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) of Gurgaon.</p>