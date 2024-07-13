Delhi University scraps Manusmriti proposal, rolls back fee hikes in correction charges

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Friday rolled back the hike in charges for making corrections in marksheet and degree certificates following objections by the Academic Council members, an official statement said.

The council, comprising teachers, objected to the hike in fee approved by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh last month, affecting an increase from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in the fee for those seeking correction in marksheet and degree within six years from the day of graduation and Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for a period more than six years.

An action taken report on the fee hike along with various other items was tabled before the AC for apprising them about the proposals already passed by the VC by exercising his special powers.

The administration had to amend the approved proposal due to their opposition, the teachers claimed.

Apart from this, the council gave its nod to several proposals, including one on introducing courses for LLB Students at Faculty of Law on the three new criminal laws which came into effect on July 1, introducing a programme on BA (Hons) in Russian Language and allowing the students to pursue two degrees simultaneously.

A proposal to establish Dr BR Ambedkar Chair in the university has been sent to the UGC to seek its approval, the statement said.