Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature 20.4 degree Celsius

<p>New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a "very poor" air quality on Monday although the AQI improved marginally from a day earlier.</p>.<p>While the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was 327.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the AQI was 359, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.Director General of Health Services writes to States, UTs as air pollution worsens.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.</p>.<p>The IMD reported a humidity level of 88 per cent in the morning.</p>.<p>The weather department has forecast predominantly clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 34.2 degrees Celsius. </p>