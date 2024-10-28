Home
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', minimum temperature 20.4 degree Celsius

While the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was 327.
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:22 IST

