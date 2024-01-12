ED arrests 5 persons including former executives in connection with ₹56,000 crore Bhushan Steel bank fraud case

According to the ED, Bhushan Steel Limited's former managing director Neeraj Singal and his associates formed several shell companies and the promoters and entities linked to BSL "rotated funds from one company to another through a chain of multiple entities" as part of an alleged bank loan fraud.

The money laundering case stems from a charge sheet filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative agency under the ministry of corporate affairs.

"Ajay Mittal and Archana Mittal knowingly received proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 70 crore. They also mortgaged property of BSL and routed the funds to the family of Neeraj Singal," the agency said in a statement.

It added that Nittin Johri, Pankaj Tewari and Prem Agarwal are ex-employees of BSL who were the "main persons" in-charge of accounts and banking transactions.

"The said three persons are directors in various paper companies managed by Neeraj Singal for rotation of funds. They manipulated the accounts of BSL and were also involved in providing fake documents and details to the bank so as to raise loan funds," it said.

They were "actively involved" in diversion of bank funds, the agency alleged.

Neeraj Singal was arrested by the ED after it raided him in June 2023. A charge sheet under various sections of the PMLA was filed against him and others in August last year. Singal is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody. Assets worth Rs 61.38 crore have also been attached in this case in November, 2021.

