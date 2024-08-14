Excise policy case: Supreme Court refuses interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, next hearing on August 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case filed by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the CBI on the plea filed by Kejriwal against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency.

"We are not granting any interim bail. We will issue notice," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 23.