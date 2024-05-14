Home
Fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi, 21 fire tenders on spot

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 10:03 IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualty was reported.

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.

"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the DFS said.

According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on the window ledge while escaping the fire.

More details are awaited.

Published 14 May 2024, 10:03 IST
India NewsFire AccidentNew DelhiIncome Tax Department

