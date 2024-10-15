Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Five men nabbed in Gujarat with 518 kg drugs brought to Delhi

The five accused — Vijay Bhesaniya, Ashwani Ramani, Brijesh Kothiya, Mayur Desale and Amit — were nabbed by a team of Special Cell and Gujarat police from Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 17:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 17:07 IST
India NewsGujaratDelhiCrimeDelhi Policedrug bust

Follow us on :

Follow Us