Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, symbol of Delhi's inclusiveness: Atishi

She emphasised the importance of fostering unity amid 'divisive trends' in society.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 10:17 IST
India NewsDelhiAtishi

Follow us on :

Follow Us