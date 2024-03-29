Hardeep Puri compares Sunita Kejriwal to Rabri Devi, suggests Delhi CM's wife preparing to assume office

New Delhi: In a controversial statement, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday likened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, suggesting she may be preparing to assume her husband's position.

"The madam you are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post as Rabri Devi did in Bihar," the senior BJP leader told reporters here at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's election office.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs was responding to a question about AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita.