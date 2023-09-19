Home
delhi

It's not Women's Reservation Bill but a bill to befool women, says AAP's Atishi

"A closer reading of the provisions of the bill shows that it is 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' bill," she said.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 14:20 IST

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Women's Reservation Bill is a bill to befool women ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that the BJP is not interested in the wellbeing and welfare of women. 'A closer reading of the provisions of the bill shows that it is 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' bill,' she said.

According to the bill, the reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise.

'Why have the provisions of delimitation and census been included? This means that women reservation won't be implemented ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We demand that the provisions of delimitation and census be done way with and the women's reservation be implemented for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,' said Atishi, a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

(Published 19 September 2023, 14:20 IST)
