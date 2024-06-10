‘Kana Gang’ leader arrested in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested the leader of ‘Kana Gang’, who allegedly formed the gang due to his wife's infidelity, officials on Monday said.

The accused was arrested from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area when he was on his way to commit crime, they said.

The officials said that the gangster was identified as Akash alias Kana, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.

He was searching for one Ranjan, a member of Shahrukh gang, associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who took his wife, they said.

Ranjan’s house was set on fire by Akash in the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, police said.

"The accused Kana is involved in multiple cases, including a robbery-cum-murder case in Sarita Vihar. When he was released from jail on bail in 2023, he found his wife living with Ranjan. In order to seek revenge, he set Ranjan’s house on fire in which Ranjan sustained severe burn injuries," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya.

The DCP said that they got information regarding the movement of Akash.

"It also came to notice that accused Akash always carries a loaded pistol and is in search of Ranjan for revenge," he added.

A team was formed and the accused was apprehended from Jaitpur Kalindi Kunj Road in Delhi while he was riding a stolen motorcycle to commit another crime, police said.

"He resisted arrest, but the team overpowered him and recovered one loaded pistol, five cartridges from his possession," the DCP said.

On interrogation, Akash disclosed that due to his wife’s infidelity, he wanted to eliminate Ranjan and he was looking for an opportunity to kill him, police said.