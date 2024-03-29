Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress to declare 3 Delhi candidates after 'Maharally'

New Delhi: The Congress will declare its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi after the 'Maharally' of its alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday, sources said.

The Maharally will be held here at the Ramleela Ground.

The sources said the alliance will stay intact even if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi, is kept in jail.